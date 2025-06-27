Matt Reeves, Mattson Tomlin finish script for 'Batman' sequel
UPI News Service, 06/27/2025
Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin shared on Instagram Friday a fuzzy photo of them with a completed script for their sequel to 2022's The Batman.
"Partners in Crime (Fighters)," the duo captioned the post, which quickly earned a string of black heart emojis from actress Rosario Dawson, as well as raised hands symbols from singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry.
The film is slated for theatrical release on Oct. 1, 2027.
