"Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret -- a murder no one wants to talk about," the network said in a synopsis.
"As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above."
