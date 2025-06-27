NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society has been canceled after one season.

The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and TVLine reported Friday that low ratings were to blame for the show's demise.

Created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, the series starred Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis and Felix Wolfe.

Its final episode aired on May 16.

"Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret -- a murder no one wants to talk about," the network said in a synopsis.

"As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above."