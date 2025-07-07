Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron is stepping back from the band after nearly three decades, he announced Monday.

He posted about his departure on Instagram, calling his tenure with the rockers "27 fantastic years."

"Much love and respect to Jeff (Ament), Ed (Vedder), Mike (McCready) and Stone (Gossard) for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime -- one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter," he said.

"I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over," he added. "it's been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Prior to joining Pearl Jam, Cameron played with Soundgarden. His time in both bands earned him two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions.

Pearl Jam also issued a statement about Cameron's decision: "From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer."

"It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well, always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music," they added.

Cameron did not share the reasons for his departure.