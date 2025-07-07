South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing a new music video due Friday.

The K-pop music stars appear on billboards in a video clip teasing the song "Jump" and its accompanying video.

The track marks the first single from the group, which consists of Rose, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo, in 2025.

Their album, Born Pink, dropped in 2022.

Blackpink kicked off their Deadline world tour over the weekend. Deadline includes stops in New York, Milan, Paris, London and Tokyo, and wraps Jan. 18.

Rose previously released her debut solo album Rosie in December, while Jisoo dropped an EP, Amortage, in February. Lisa, who recently appeared in Season 3 of White Lotus released her solo album Alter Ego in March, as did Jennie, whose album is titled Ruby.