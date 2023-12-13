Fox announced the premiere date for Season 9 of Masterchef Junior on Wednesday. Masterchef Junior returns March 4 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon Ramsey, Tilly Ramsay, Daphne Oz and Aaron Sanchez return as judges and mentors. The spinoff of Masterchef tests child cooking prodigies in kitchen challenges.

The winner of Masterchef Junior receives $100,000 along with a trophy.

Ramsay has both Masterchefs and Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars and Next Level Chef on Fox.

Episodes of Masterchef Junior will stream Tuesdays on Hulu after their Monday night Fox premieres.