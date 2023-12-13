Fox announced on Wednesday that The Cleaning Lady has added Kate del Castillo and Santiago Cabrera to the Season 3 cast. The Cleaning Lady returns March 5 at 8 p.m. EST.

They will play Ramona and Jorge Sanchez, described as "mysterious siblings." Ramona is a philanthropist and art collector who is ruthless behind the scenes.

Jorge was born in Mexico and raised in the U.S. He graduated from Harvard Law and is the single father to Violeta after his wife died.

Elodie Yung plays Thony, a doctor from Cambodia and the Philippines working as a maid in the U.S. The announcement says when Jorge meets Thony, she reminds him of his old life and encourages him to be great again.

Del Castillo starred in the Mexican series La Reina del Sur which was remade in the U.S. as Queen of the South. Cabrera has appeared on Heroes, Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard and many more.