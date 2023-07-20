Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show Mask Girl.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the South Korean dark thriller series Thursday.

Mask Girl follows an office worker (Go Hyun-jung) who is insecure about her looks and "becomes a masked internet personality by night -- until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life," according to an official synopsis.

The teaser shows the streamer take a dark turn as she appears to take three lives.

"3 Names, 3 Lives, 3 Murders," a tagline reads.

Nana, Ahn Jae-hong and Yeom Hye-ran also star.

Mask Girl is created by Kim Yong-hoon and premieres Aug. 18 on Netflix.

The series is part of Netflix's Korean film and TV slate for 2023. The streaming service announced in January that it will release 34 Korean titles this year.