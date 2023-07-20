"Mum, HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are the most extraordinary mama and now watching you become the very best grandmother, my heart is overflowing. With each new year I love, admire and appreciate more and more the remarkable woman you are," Bindi Irwin wrote.
"Thank you for your incredible strength and guidance, thoughtful patience and encouragement, and above all -- your unconditional love," she said. "You do so much for our family, and for everyone around you. It's amazing watching you effortlessly, selflessly care for others, wildlife, humans and our planet alike."
Bindi Irwin told her mom she loves "celebrating YOU today and every day."
