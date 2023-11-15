Season 2 "continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles," an official synopsis reads.
The new season will feature fan-favorite characters including Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan.
Season 2 is written by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews. The pair also executive produce.
