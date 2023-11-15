Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
UPI News Service, 11/15/2023
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Wednesday that voice actor Peter Cullen will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Cullen will receive his award at the Children & Family Emmy Awards on Dec. 17.
Cullen has been a voice actor since the '70s. He is most famously the voice of Optimus Prime in the animated and live-action Transformers, Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh and Zandar in G.I. Joe.
Cullen has also done various voices for Scooby-Doo, assorted Mogwai in Gremlins, Duck Tales, The Real Ghostbusters, Sesame Street and more.
In a statement, Cullen joked, "Are you sure they have the right Cullen? I spell it C-u-l-l-E-n. Seriously though, I am humbled to be recognized by the Academy with this great honor."
Jojo Siwa and Jack McBrayer hosted the first Children & Family Emmy Awards last year. NATAS has not announced this year's hosts yet.
