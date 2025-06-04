Marvel Entertainment has unveiled the Galactus Popcorn Vessel, a movie theater bucket themed after upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bucket was unveiled Wednesday in a video utilizing clips from the film spliced together with footage of the container.

The popcorn bucket is modeled after the head of planet-eating villain Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson.

The container is billed as "the universe's biggest popcorn vessel," measuring 17.5 inches tall and 20 inches wide.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in theaters July 25.

Several other films have recently launched with themed popcorn buckets, including Dune: Part Two, Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II and A Minecraft Movie.