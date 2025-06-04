Jacob Tremblay, Russell Crowe to star in Unabomber film at Netflix
UPI News Service, 06/04/2025
Netflix is announcing the cast of Unabom, a new film about Ted Kaczynski, widely known as the Unabomber.
Jacob Tremblay (Wonder) will play Kaczynski, who was arrested in 1996 after carrying out mail bomb attacks in the United States for nearly two decades, leaving three people dead and 23 wounded.
Russell Crowe (Gladiator) portrays the Harvard professor who put Kaczynski through "controversial psychological experiments," according to the official synopsis.
"UNABOM is a story about a young man who feels increasingly disenfranchised by society and decides to take up violence as a means of revenge. We crosscut between two timelines, roughly speaking: the making of the Unabomber and the capture of the Unabomber," said Janus Metz, who directs.
