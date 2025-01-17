Emem said she and Ikechi then started having conversations about childhood and who they were in the past.
"Trying to get to know one another was what I was trying to do," Emem recalled.
"So as we're speaking, at a certain point, he raised his voice at me," she alleged, before adding, "He yelled at me -- unprovoked -- screaming in the restaurant."
Emem claimed that people in the restaurant actually turned their heads to look and "see what was going on."
Emem went on to reveal, "So I said, 'Okay, we need to leave. We need to leave.'"
Keshia wondered what Ikechi was trying to forget or erase by throwing out all of the photographs from when he was younger.
"But ultimately, you have to take accountability for how you show up in the world and for how you respond," Keshia said of Ikechi.
"And no one should feel as though they're walking on eggshells."
Emem confirmed that she was walking on eggshells around Ikechi as to not provoke him or create a disruption.
"That's why I sat silently for most of our anniversary dinner. I let him get it off his chest and say what he needed to say so that we could have a dialogue, and it still just didn't [go well]," Emem explained.
Ikechi had dubbed Emem's direct way of questioning him "circus level," and he also complained to MAFS expert, Dr. Pia Holec, how his problems with Emem really began during the honeymoon when he had rejected Emem and refused to have sex with her.
"It just feels like there are times when I'm just a piece of meat in the house, like, the things I'm not ready for, she's like, 'Let's go.' And I'm like, 'Look, I told you to stop,'" Ikechi explained.
Emem admitted she was confused because she had received mixed signals from Ikechi. She recalled, for instance, how she had her hand on his leg and he moved it to his private parts during the honeymoon.
Around the couple's one-month anniversary of their wedding, Ikechi accused Emem of poking the bear and hitting him over the head with a stick during their conversations.
"When I read your vows, these vows don't say that you will be an assh-le. I don't get that part. I don't see, 'Hit a bear with a stick,' in your vows... Don't come at me about my answers!" Ikechi snapped at his wife.
When Ikechi and Emem joined their castmates for a special anniversary dinner, Emem put Ikechi in his place after allegedly not hearing from him -- via call or text -- for a couple of days. She called him "a clown" and poked fun at his "joker-ass suit."
That night, Ikechi moved out of the couple's shared apartment in Chicago, IL.
Ikechi later vented to Married at First Sight expert, Pastor Calvin Roberson, how he didn't like Emem's attitude and her personality.
Ikechi claimed that Emem belittled him frequently and made him feel like "sh-t," which, in turn, caused her to lose value in his eyes.
"How many times has she made me feel small? It's just how she acts. I don't feel like I'm a partner; I feel like I'm an extra in this dream of hers," Ikechi complained.
However, the latest Married at First Sight episode that aired on January 14 concluded with Ikechi and Emem meeting with the experts together and coming to an understanding about communication and boundaries.
Ikechi and Emem had both disrespected each other, and so they agreed to live with each other again and keep trying.