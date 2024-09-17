The hit reality show Married at First Sight is back for its 18th season, premiering on Lifetime on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. EDT.

This season returns to Chicago with 10 singles ready to marry complete strangers at the altar.

Over eight weeks, the newlyweds will honeymoon and move in together, facing all the challenges of married life. By the end, each couple must decide whether to stay married or get a divorce.

Expect more drama this time -- including a cheating scandal leading to a couple swap.

The show's expert panel -- Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pia -- returns to offer advice to the couples.

Fans can also tune in to Married at First Sight: Afterparty, hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam , after the main show at 10 p.m. for weekly insights from the couples.

The season will kick off with two special episodes on Oct. 8 -- MAFS: Matchmaking Special and the MAFS: Kickoff Special, hosted by Kevin Frazier.

The series filmed its fifth season in Chicago in 2017. Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico are the only couple still married from that season. The fan favorites have two daughters.

Married at First Sight Season 17 took place in Denver. All five couples decided to divorce.