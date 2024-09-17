Netflix is gearing up for the release of Heartstopper Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

Heartstopper is an LGBTQ+ teen romantic comedy-drama based on the Alice Oseman web comic and graphic novel. The show centers on the romance between classmates Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke).

In Season 3, Nick tries to support Charlie amid his mental health struggles, while Charlie tries to find a way to tell Nick "I love you."

"Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie's mental health issues, and it's this that will drive the story through Season 3," Oseman told Netflix's Tudum. "While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I'm really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood."

The cast also includes William Gao as Tao, Yasmin Finney as Elle, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac and Jenny Walser as Tori. Hayley Atwell Eddie Marsan , Jonathan Bailey and Michael Holden join the cast.

Heartstopper Season 3 premieres Oct. 3. Netflix released a teaser trailer for the season in May featuring the Billie Eilish song "Birds of a Feather."