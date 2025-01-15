HOME > Married at First Sight Lifetime / Reality TV World

'Married at First Sight' recap: Madison and Allen fight, Ikechi agrees to move back in

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/15/2025



featured Madison and Allen fighting over driving under the influence, Allen desperate for some sign Madison was attracted to him, and Ikechi agreeing to move back in with Emem during the Season 18 episode that aired Tuesday night on Lifetime.



The five couples who tied the knot at first sight are Camille and Thomas, Karla and Juan, Madison and Allen, David and Michelle, and Emem and Ikechi.



If at the end of the eight-week experiment a couple is unhappy, they can choose to split and part ways on "Decision Day."



The broadcast featured each couple meeting with show experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec to try to keep them on -- or get them back on -- track with less than one month to go until Decision Day.



Emem revealed that Ikechi had moved out and he wasn't answering her texts and calls because he said he needed space. Emem hoped the experts would be able to save her marriage or at least make sense of things for her.



Karla, meanwhile, said she wanted to feel wanted and desired by her husband, but she remained open. She also thought Juan could mentor her in her new business venture and they could bond over that since he's so structured and detail oriented.



Ikechi was then shown sitting down one-on-one with Pastor Cal, who wanted to find out why Ikechi was "self-sabotaging" his relationship.



Ikechi explained to Pastor Cal how he didn't feel safe or comfortable in his home. He said their problems started when Emem had initiated sex and he wasn't "there yet" with her.



Ikechi recalled how two days into their honeymoon, Emem asked to shower with him. And then about four days into the honeymoon, Emem asked him to move in with her once the show ended.



Ikechi thought that was incredibly fast and a little strange, but Pastor Cal explained how he wanted cast members to think ahead and that he actually encouraged them to talk about where they wanted to be one year or five years from now.



"I need to like you to want to move in with you," Ikechi said.

"[I don't like] her attitude and her personality. How many times has she made me feel small? It's just how she acts. I don't feel like I'm a partner; I feel like I'm an extra in this dream of hers."



Ikechi added how Emem belittled him and "poked" at him.



"I don't see love in this house. I don't see friendship here. I don't see respect at all. Have I disrespected her? Not once," Ikechi claimed.



But the Pastor Cal brought up how Ikechi had called his wife "an assh-le."



Ikechi snapped, "When you act like an assh-le, that's what you get called."



Pastor Cal flashed a face of disapproval, and so Ikechi conceded that, yes, he had disrespected Emem on that one occasion.



Ikechi told Pastor Cal that once he got to know Emem more, he saw "the real" version of her that the experts allegedly hadn't even seen. Pastor Cal agreed Emem was driven and ambitious, but he also pointed out how Emem had a sensitive side.



Pastor Cal urged Ikechi to "reboot" the marriage or at least find a resolution and seek education, and so Ikechi came around to the idea and ultimately obliged to being open to a dialogue.



David and Michelle then met with Dr. Pepper, who let David know that he wasn't the problem. Dr. Pepper explained how David symbolized or reminded Michelle of her difficult childhood when she had grown up in a small town with financial struggles.



While Michelle and David shared how their communication had improved, Dr. Pepper wanted to see much more progress and a better partnership.



"To me, it just feels like David is 10 years behind me, and it's immaturity stuff that bothers me," Michelle said, adding how their lifestyles were very different.



The expert asked Michelle to view the issues she had with David or his alleged flaws as things that could be changed. David also reassured his wife that if he got the promotion he was up for, they'd be making the same amount of money.



David acknowledged how his savings weren't there but he'd be able to save more with a better job. David also said he was a year or two away from owning a two-bedroom flat in Chicago.



Dr. Pepper told Michelle that she wasn't having a shallow response to David's situation; it was a deep-rooted issue from childhood that she was grappling with. Michelle said this was the best therapy session she and David had yet, and the pair seemed optimistic going forward.



Allen and Madison then bickered over Allen's decision to drive home that night after drinking. Allen claimed he only had one beer, but Madison still questioned his decision making and argued that he had put himself -- and others -- at risk for no reason.



"I was well within my means of driving home," Allen said.



"I disagree," Madison complained.



Allen claimed it was his choice to make, but Madison pointed out how it was a selfish decision to drive 15 minutes on the highway and he didn't consider his wife at all.



Allen said they were just going to have to agree to disagree, and he also noted how he didn't like being told what to do.



"I don't feel bad," Allen said.



Madison explained how some people in her life had gotten DUIs and it nearly ruined their lives. She said she didn't want that to happen to Allen but he didn't seem to care or understand her perspective at all.



Later on, Emem met with Dr. Pia Holec, and Emem announced how she didn't think Ikechi was ready for marriage. She revealed how Ikechi was ignoring her and she had no idea how they got there.



"I'm very concerned that he may be dismissive, nonchalant and just not interested in our marriage," Emem lamented.



When asked why she still wanted to be with Ikechi after he had sworn at her and treated her poorly, Emem said it was possible that maybe Ikechi didn't know his actions were defense mechanisms.



Dr. Pia said Emem had "hit the nail on the head" and maybe there was hope for her marriage, especially because Emem admitted she could be petty at times as well as very direct in asking questions.



Dr. Pia advised Emem to be "malleable" to her husband's needs without compromising who she is.



Meanwhile, Camille and Thomas opened up about their childhoods with each other, and Thomas said he liked seeing a sensitive and vulnerable side of Camille -- and that he'd like to see more of that softer side of his wife.



After Karla was shown picking Juan's brain about her business idea to cut hair and do sound healing, Juan seemed relieved that his wife had an actual business plan and was acting focused and driven.



With 24 days to go until Decision Day, Michelle took David shopping and picked him out some clothes that she thought looked great on him. David was a good sport and tried on different styles for his wife, seemingly open about changing his look to a more sophisticated one.



And Allen arrived at a realization that there were a lot of things about him that Madison wanted to change -- including his humor and sense of style.



"I've never had to put in so much work for somebody to just get some kind of a feeling about me," Allen lamented in a confessional. "This is hitting me in the sense where, 'What does she find attractive about me? Is there anything?'"



"His effort," Madison replied. "I always tell you I appreciate that... and the conversations that we've had, and your thoughtfulness and caregiver sense of self."



Allen said all of those things were awesome but she didn't show attraction to him that could potentially set a fire.



"I don't want to fit a square peg into a round hole, because I see how natural it is for you to interact with everybody else like the girls or maybe David or something," Allen admitted to his wife.



"It's like an instant, natural hug. But with me, it seems there's a struggle just to be naturally you."



Allen then asked his wife if she found anything attractive about him, and she replied, "I guess so. That's kind of a weird question to ask."



Dr. Pepper told Madison that Allen just "wanted a few scraps" and to feel seen, and Madison said she understood that she could compliment Allen more and try a little harder to show affection.



Allen and Madison then opened up about their pasts, and Madison explained how she never had a solid foundation growing up and so she craved a sense of security. Because she felt scared and alone, that played into her anger about Allen's drinking and driving situation.



With 23 days to go until Decision Day, Emem and Ikechi met with the experts together, and Ikechi claimed that he wronged Emem only as a reaction to the wrongs she had done to him.



Emem was waiting for an apology, and she said if Ikechi put forth zero effort, she'd be "done" with him.



Dr. Pia pointed out how the couple had very different perspectives of the same reality.



Emem said their problems started at their housewarming party, when Ikechi had called her "aggressive." Emem said things worsened when Ikechi claimed she had been making too many unwanted sexual advances.



Ikechi shared how he wanted to get to know Emem in ways other than just asking each other questions. Ikechi said he wanted to just enjoy his wife and vice versa.



Pastor Cal pointed out how Ikechi led with his heart while Emem led with her reasoning. The expert compared Ikechi to the arts and Emem to science.



Ikechi wanted Emem to "experience" who he is, while Emem wanted some direction and couldn't guess what he was thinking or feeling.



Pastor Cal therefore asked Ikechi to "tip toe" into science and Emem to go with the flow even if the equations in her head weren't solved.



Ikechi asked Emem for more understanding and to see things through his eyes for once.



"After a long day of work, [say], 'Hey, how are you? How are you and how was your day?' It's really that simple," Ikechi told his wife.



"I know you want me to just be, but it's hard for me. So give me, like, a cheat code every so often if you see me struggle. If you see me struggle when I'm trying to figure something out when we're discussing, give me a cheat code," Emem requested.



Pastor Cal didn't think Emem and Ikechi's relationship was doomed, but Dr. Pia asked the couple if they could move back in with each other.



"Will you move back in with me?" Emem asked Ikechi.



"I will move back in with you," Ikechi conceded.



Ikechi admitted he wasn't excited to live with Emem again but he was hopeful they could keep things light and bond.



