featured Ikechi moving out and threatening divorce, Emem calling Ikechi a lying "clown," Michelle still lacking a connection with David, and Karla dropping a bombshell on Juan during the Season 18 episode that aired Wednesday night on Lifetime.



The five couples who tied the knot at first sight are Camille and Thomas, Karla and Juan, Madison and Allen, David and Michelle, and Emem and Ikechi.



If at the end of the eight-week experiment a couple is unhappy, they can choose to split and part ways on "Decision Day."



The broadcast began on Day 30 with the couples preparing to celebrate their one-month anniversary. Each couple received a gift basket with wedding photos and reflected back on their big day.



Madison said she and Allen were making progress, but she didn't want to talk about anything heavy -- including her lack of attraction to Allen -- on their anniversary.



Allen, meanwhile, said he couldn't read Madison, and he explained how he found himself holding back from giving his wife a kiss hello or goodbye.



"I can feel my heart getting nervous because I don't know what she's thinking. Normally in a relationship, I know where she stands... and so this is very unique," Allen told the cameras.



Later that day, Camille had planned to play basketball with Thomas for their one-month anniversary since the sport had been a big part of her life for over two decades, but Thomas showed up very late.



"He's a grown-ass man, and so if you tell him that we need to be here at a certain time, he should be able to make that happen. I don't like feeling like I'm not the priority when we have plans set," Camille explained in a confessional.



After Camille punished Thomas for his tardiness by making him do suicides and work up a sweat, the pair had fun playing a game of basketball together. Thomas also assured Camille that she was "very important" to him.



Meanwhile, Emem had invited Ikechi on a paint and picnic date with her outdoors for their anniversary, and he complimented her for putting a very nice date together.

Ikechi shared with Emem how he wanted to have more moments like these with her, having fun and taking things one day at a time. He told his wife that he wanted to be present with her and not focus too much on what was down the street.



"You're hoping to celebrate each day at a time?" Emem asked.



"Yeah," Ikechi replied.



"Okay, is that something you're actively doing?" Emem questioned.



Ikechi didn't feel like his answer was enough for Emem. He complained in a confessional how he had given Emem a genuine answer and it just wasn't exactly what she had been hoping or expecting to hear.



That night, David took Michelle out for a nice sushi dinner to prove that he could live the luxury lifestyle she desired.



David was wearing a gray sweater with a black T-shirt underneath and jeans, and Michelle complained about how David didn't even have time to dress up for their date.



"I'm frustrated I can't make you happy," David said.



Michelle said being around people she loved and her animals made her happy, as well as being in her comfort zone. David vented about how he simply didn't know what to do or what path to go down with her.



Michelle then complained to David about how she asked him all the questions and he never reciprocated.



"It would be nice for someone to also ask me a question," Michelle told her husband.



David claimed that he didn't ask Michelle questions because she often answered "okay" or "good" and failed to elaborate on things. David admitted he felt "frustrated" because he was being honest and genuine.



"I'm trying to grab onto something I can't grab onto. I don't know what you want sometimes," David said.



Michelle confessed, "I don't feel great about this -- the relationship, the marriage, us. Because there is no connection, I am unable to move forward."



David, who was trying to be patient, lamented about how there was only so much he could take.



Michelle insisted that she was trying, but David acknowledged how he needed more from her.



For their one-month anniversary, Juan showed Karla the warehouse where he worked, and Karla dropped a bombshell on her husband that she had quit her job at the salon because she "couldn't be managed" and she wanted to expand her business.



"You should be crazy, but you shouldn't be stupid. I want to see if she's going to put a gameplan together," Juan complained in a confessional, before adding, "I'm a little bit scared. I'm a little bit nervous."



After Ikechi and Emem's picnic, they looked at their wedding vows, and Ikechi said they weren't on the same page in order to make their marriage work.



Emem asked Ikechi how he felt about the vows he had written, and he said that he had meant what he said at the time he said it.



"I meant what I said when I said it," Ikechi responded.



"That didn't really answer the question," Emem noted.



"I wasn't trying to answer your question," Ikechi griped.



Ikechi told his wife that when he answered her questions, he did so sincerely. He claimed that she frequently flipped his answers around and started digging for more.



"You put a big stick in your hand and hit the bear over the head. If you keep hitting me on the head with your answer stick, you will see less and less and less of me. If that's what you want, I can give you these vows back, and that's what you can keep," Ikechi told Emem.



"When I read your vows, these vows don't say that you will be an assh-le. I don't get that part. I don't see, 'Hit a bear with a stick,' in your vows... Don't come at me about my answers!"



Ikechi claimed he was respecting Emem and making sure that she was good, which he had promised in his vows.



"I can respect that," Emem quietly replied.



Ikechi then grabbed his bag and took off while Emem went into the bedroom and cried.



After Michelle and David's dinner, Michelle tried to be more positive and have a good time while watching back the couple's wedding video. It brought back good memories for the couple, but it also reminded them how they were in a better place on Day 1 of their marriage.



"I feel like there was so much hope, and now there's a little less hope," Michelle admitted to David.



On Day 31 of marriage, Juan was concerned that Karla had quit her job, but he wanted to make the best of their one-month anniversary. He therefore planned a picnic for the couple.



Karla told Juan that she could still provide a service for her clients at home and that she wanted to take some time to perfect her craft and learn how to read tarot cards. Karla had some potential events in the future, but Juan wanted to see his wife come up with a plan and show some drive.



Meanwhile, Allen took Madison ziplining because he recognized that she's very active and enjoyed a good adventure. Allen noted how he and his wife got along the best when they were having fun, and Madison thanked him for a really thoughtful date.



Allen told the cameras that he was scared because the more he felt for Madison, the more likely he was going to get hurt.



And when Allen told Madison that he thought they could have kids, grandkids and last forever, Madison quipped in reply, "Forever is a long time."



For Camille and Thomas' part, the couple was really hitting their stride. They had a blast at a bourbon tasting, and Camille told her husband that she thought their relationship was healthy.



When asked where he saw himself in five years, Thomas said he'd like to be making more money and have at least one child. Camille acknowledged how they had similar goals because she wanted to become self-employed.



Camille gifted Thomas a hand-sculpting kit, and Thomas liked her interest in art and appreciated the thought. Thomas, in turn, gave Camille a beautiful red necklace because she looked great in red and it's also her birthstone.



"I do overall feel very lucky for having been matched with Tom," Camille gushed in a confessional.



Thomas then revealed that buying the necklace was the reason why he was late for their basketball date because he had to drive to two locations to try to find it.



That night, Emem's text messages to Ikechi flashed on the screen. She had been calling and messaging him with no reply.



With 28 days to go until Decision Day, all of the couples got ready for an evening out together, which kicked off with a party bus. Ikechi, however, was still missing, and David apparently couldn't attend due to a work conflict.



Emem told the group that Ikechi had stormed out after a fight and just stopped by their apartment earlier that day just to grab clothes. She said he wasn't talking to her and that he had called her "aggressive" as well as "an assh-le" on their anniversary.



Emem also shared with the group how Ikechi -- who had allegedly placed her hand on his privates during the honeymoon -- claimed to Dr. Pia Holec that he felt uncomfortable at home in light of her sexual advances.



Emem also revealed that Ikechi had applied for twice.



The group comforted Emem and insisted she had done nothing wrong and was just living her truth. Camille, in particular, wanted to know why Ikechi was "playing around" and treating his wife so poorly.



During a nice dinner out, Camille and Thomas announced that they had consummated their marriage, but Juan admitted that he and Karla still hadn't established a romantic connection.



About halfway through the dinner, Ikechi showed up.



"Where have you been?!" Michelle asked.



"Chillin'," Ikechi replied.



"Chillin? I hate to say it, but is that an excuse to miss half the dinner?" Allen asked.



"Yeah, it is," Ikechi snapped.



Camille then asked Ikechi what was up, and he replied, "I have no peace in my home... and I don't really want to talk about married life with y'all."



"Why'd you come then?" Michelle asked.



"I can leave if you want!" Ikechi responded.



Michelle accused Ikechi of being hostile, but Ikechi said he showed up to celebrate the other couples.



"There is nothing to celebrate [for Emem and myself]," Ikechi announced.



"You don't think that's insulting?" Allen asked.



"My wife makes me feel like sh-t -- in so many ways," Ikechi claimed.



Ikechi repeated how there wasn't peace at home with Emem and he didn't anticipate anything would get solved during the group dinner.



Emem then lost her cool and yelled at Ikechi for not answering her texts or calls. She said she had nothing left to give after Ikechi had called her "an assh-le."



"And then you show up today in this joker-ass suit! I am done! Bro, you are wild. You are wild for this! I have been texting and calling you for two f-cking days," Emem shouted.



"You haven't texted me or called me," Ikechi replied.



The women asked Emem to join them in the bathroom, and they made an attempt to calm Emem down.



Emem vented to the girls about how she had participated in the show for the marriage and it didn't seem she was in one.



Ikechi told the producers that he didn't have the capacity to deal with immaturity and a woman who was acting like a child. He didn't appear to take accountability for his actions, and Emem was clearly fed up.



"The moment I said, 'I don't want to have sex with you,' everything changed," Ikechi complained to a producer.



"She shut down. I don't know her enough to say, 'Let's have sex,' but from Day 1, she's been jumping on me. I didn't even ask if I could kiss her -- she put her tongue down my throat. So I said, 'Hey, you're kind of aggressive. Chill on the sex.'"



But Emem cried at the dinner table because she said Ikechi had initiated the physical during their honeymoon.



The women agreed that Ikechi was acting with disrespect, and Emem insisted she had never called Ikechi a bad name before. Emem boasted about how she's an educated woman and Ikechi wouldn't be able to manipulate her and "pull the wool" over her eyes.



Ikechi concluded in his chat with a producer, "I am okay with walking away. There is a divorce on the table."



Ikechi complained about how Emem belittled and insulted him. He claimed that Emem made him feel small and it wasn't necessary for him to put up with that behavior.



"Your attitude shows who you really are, and it's not who I ever want to be married to," Ikechi said.



Ikechi subsequently grabbed his suitcases and emptied his side of the closet. He planned to return to his apartment and "find peace" again, and Emem was shocked to see the empty closet that night when she came back to their place.



The episode ended with Emem crying in bed and in disbelief over "the nerve" of her husband. She felt like his behavior that evening was a "big F-U" to her.



About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

