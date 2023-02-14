Married at First Sight couple Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina are headed for divorce.

The Season 15 stars announced their split Monday on Instagram, about three months after the season finale.

"It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce. Sadly, It's impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage. Marrying a stranger on national tv has been a very painful, overwhelming & confusing process," Elloway wrote.

"Neither of us regret getting married at first sight and are happy we experienced a genuine connection. While it has been difficult, and it didn't work out for us, we are incredibly grateful for this experiment and opportunity," she added.

Elloway ended her post by thanking fans for their support.

"It is our hope that viewers understand you see very little of our actual lives and experiences during the short duration of filming. While it is easy to cast judgement and make assumptions, please remember we are just regular people who decided to take a leap of faith," the star wrote.

"Thank you for going on this insane journey with us, and for respecting our privacy while we continue to heal and grow as individuals," she said.

Fellow Season 15 star Alexis Williams was among those to show support for Elloway in the comments.

"You have my love and support always," Williams wrote.

Married at First Sight is a Lifetime reality series featuring couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The show returned for a 16th season in January.