South Korean singer and rapper Suga is going on tour in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, announced Tuesday that he will perform on a new solo tour under his name Agust D.

The tour kicks off with a pair of shows April 26 and 27 in Belmont Park, N.Y. Suga will perform other dates in the United States before bringing the tour to Asia.

Tickets go on sale March 3 at 3 p.m. local time, with pre-sales for ARMY members to begin March 1 at 3 p.m. and pre-sales for verified fans to start March 2 at 3 p.m.

Suga released his debut solo mixtape, Agust D, in 2016 and released a follow up, D-2, in 2020.

BTS also consists of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

Here's the U.S. dates for Suga's tour:

April 26, 27 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

April 29 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

May 3, 5, 6 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena

May 10, 11, 14 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Kia Forum

May 16, 17 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena