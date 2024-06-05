Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that The Morning Show has cast Marion Cotillard in a role for Season 4. Cotillard will play Celine Dumont, described as "a savvy operator from a storied European family."

Apple renewed the show for a fourth season in May last year prior to Season 3 airing. Season 4 is set to debut next year.

The Morning Show stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as anchors of a fictional morning news show. Season 3 included guest stars Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

Cotillard won the Oscar for her portrayal of Edith Piaf in La Vie En Rose. She has also won BAFTA and Cesar Awards.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman and Greta Lee also star in The Morning Show. Witherspoon and Aniston are executive producers along with director Mimi Leder, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, Kristin Hahn, Lauren Neustadter and Michael Ellenberg.