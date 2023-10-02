Mariah Carey is going on tour this holiday season.The 54-year-old singer and actress announced the Merry Christmas One and All! tour on Monday.The new tour kicks off Nov. 15 in Highland, Calif., and concludes Dec. 17 in New York City.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.Merry Christmas One and All! is produced by Live Nation and will see Carey perform her collection of holiday favorites, including "All I Want for Christmas is You."Here's the full list of dates for the tour:Nov. 15 -- Highland, Calif., at Yaamava CasinoNov. 17 -- Los Angeles, at Hollywood BowlNov. 21 -- Denver, at Ball ArenaNov. 24 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile CenterNov. 27 -- Toronto, at Scotiabank ArenaNov. 29 -- Montreal, at Centre BellDec. 1 -- Detroit, at Little Caesars ArenaDec. 3 -- Chicago, at United CenterDec. 5 -- Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints ArenaDec. 11 -- Boston, at TD GArdenDec. 13 -- Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo CenterDec. 15 -- Baltimore, at CFG Bank ArenaDec. 17 -- New York City at Madison Square GardenCarey headlined the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! special on CBS in December 2022.