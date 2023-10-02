Foo Fighters are going on tour in 2024.

The rock band announced a new North American stadium tour, the Everything or Nothing at All tour, on Monday.

Everything or Nothing at All kicks off with a pair of shows July 17 and 19, 2024, in New York City.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl and the Sniffers, and Alex G will join the tour as special guests on select dates.

The Foo Fighters released But Here We Are, their first album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, in June.

Here's the dates for the Everything or Nothing at All tour:

July 17, 2024 - New York City, at Citi Field

July 19 - New York City, at Citi Field

July 21 - Boston, at Fenway Park

July 23 - Hershey, Pa., at HersheyPark Stadium

July 25 - Cincinnati, at Great American Ball Park

July 28 - Minneapolis, at Target Field

Aug. 3 - Denver, at Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 7 - San Diego, at PetCo Park

Aug. 9 - Los Angeles, at BMO Stadium

Aug. 11 - Los Angeles, at BMO Stadium

Aug. 16 - Portland, Ore., at Providence Park

Aug. 18 - Seattle, at T-Mobile Park