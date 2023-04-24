Maria Menounos and her husband, Kevin Undergaro, have a baby girl on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old television personality announced the sex of her unborn first child with Undergaro, 55, during Monday's episode of her Heal Squad x Maria Menounos podcast.

"We're very excited to announce we have a baby girl coming," Menounos said.

Menounos also told fans that she and Undergo have a name picked out for their daughter.

"We've been thinking about names for years, 'cause as you may or may not know, this has been almost a 10-year journey for us," the star said of her pregnancy.

"We've thought about names forever, and I think we've come up with the perfect name for this baby," she added.

Menounos had teased the news Friday on Instagram.

"Fun show and we just cannot express how freaking excited we are for this new chapter in our lives. This little one is already so loved!!" she wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Menounos announced in February that she is expecting her first child via surrogate after fertility struggles.

"Just after decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," she said at the time. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

Menounos is known for her work with Extra and E! News.