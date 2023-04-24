Heartstopper will return for a second season in August.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Aug. 3, and a behind-the-scenes video featuring Kit Connor, Joe Locke and other cast members Monday.

Heartstopper is a British teen romantic comedy-drama based on the Alice Oseman webcomic of the same name. The TV series is created by Oseman and follows the romance between classmates Charlie Spring (Locke) and Nick Nelson (Connor).

William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Stephen Fry and Olivia Colman also star.

"In Heartstopper Season 2... Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. Plus there's exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom!" Netflix tweeted alongside a cast photo.

In the video, Connor and Locke tease "fresh" and "mature" storylines in Season 2.

"Alice has got some amazing scripts for us. It also feels cool and fresh. Just a different vibe to season one," Connor says.

"Charlie goes on more of a journey. His story's a bit more mature," Locke adds.

The Heartstopper cast and crew wrapped filming on Season 2 in December.