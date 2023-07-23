Manifest and Supernatural alum Melissa Roxburgh is set to guest star in the premiere episode of Quantum Leap Season 2.

Deadline.com reported that attendees at San Diego Comic Con were shown footage Saturday of the NBC series' main character, Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) leaping into the body of a man who is flying over Russia in 1978 with several other people, including Roxburgh, on a mission to transport a mysterious crate to India.

The reboot of the classic 1990s sci-fi series stars Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.

TVLIne.com said Season 2 will kick off on Oct. 4. Also set to guest star in the episode are Francois Arnaud, Aaron Abrams and P.J. Byrne.