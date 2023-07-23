Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Pope Clement XI in 1649-- Detective novelist Raymond Chandler in 1888-- Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in 1892-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1936 (age 87)-- Actor Ronny Cox in 1938 (age 85)-- Talk show host Don Imus in 1940-- Drummer Dino Danelli in 1944-- Actor Edie McClurg in 1945 (age 78)-- Musician David Essex in 1947 (age 76)-- Drummer John Rutsey in 1952-- Dutch film director Theo van Gogh in 1957-- Actor Woody Harrelson in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Eriq La Salle in 1962 (age 61)-- Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in 1967-- Guitarist Slash, born Saul Hudson, in 1965 (age 58)-- Filmmaker Shawn Levy in 1968 (age 55)-- Singer Alison Krauss in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Marlon Wayans in 1972 (age 51)-- Actor Kathryn Hahn in 1973 (age 50)-- Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1973 (age 50)-- Singer Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 43)-- Actor Paul Wesley in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Daniel Radcliffe in 1989 (age 34)-- Country singer Danielle Bradbery in 1996 (age 27)