South Korean girl group Mamamoo is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "1, 2, 3 Eoi!" music video.

The K-pop stars shared a featurette Wednesday that shows the members of Mamamoo on the music video's set.

Mamamoo are seen filming in a bookstore featured in the "1, 2, 3 Eoi!' music video.

The members also play cards in a lounge, take shots and eat snacks at a market, and perform songs at private karaoke.

Mamamoo released the "1, 2, 3 Eoi!" music video in October. The video shows the members enjoying a girls night out.

"1, 2, 3 Eoi!" appears on Mamamoo's new EP, Mic On. The EP also features the songs "Illela" and "L.I.E.C."Mamamoo released the EP and the "Illella" music video earlier in October.

Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group made its debut in 2014.