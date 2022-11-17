Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- King Louis XVIII of France in 1755

-- German astronomer and mathematician August Mobius in 1790

-- Social reformer Grace Abbott in 1878

-- Actor Rock Hudson in 1925

-- Balladeer Gordon Lightfoot in 1938 (age 84)

-- Film director Martin Scorsese in 1942 (age 80)

-- TV producer Lorne Michaels in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor/director Danny DeVito in 1944 (age 78)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tom Seaver in 1944

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jim Boeheim in 1944 (age 78)

-- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in 1945 (age 77)

-- Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, in 1949 (age 73)

-- Civil rights leader/actor Yolanda King in 1955

-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in 1958 (age 64)

-- Model/actor RuPaul in 1960 (age 62)

-- Former U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Daisy Fuentes in 1966 (age 56)

-- Singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley in 1966

-- Singer Ronnie DeVoe in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor David Ramsey in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Rachel McAdams in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Tom Ellis in 1978 (age 44)

-- Writer Christopher Paolini in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Raquel Castro in 1994 (age 28)