South Korean girl group Mamamoo+ is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop stars, a subunit of the girl group Mamamoo, released a preview of its video for the song "Save Me" on Monday.

Mamamoo+ consists of Mamamoo's Solar and Moonbyul. The teaser shows the duo experience a gloomy day and walk in the rain.

"Save Me" is the pre-release track from Mamamoo+'s forthcoming debut EP, Two Rabbits. The pair will release the full "Save Me" single and music video Tuesday.

Mamamoo+ will release Two Rabbits on Aug. 3. The duo announced the album alongside a logo motion teaser last week.

Mamamoo+ made its debut with the single "Better" in August 2022 and released the single album Act 1, Scene 1 in March.

As a full group, Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa.