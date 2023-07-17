Lindsay Lohan's publicist confirmed Monday that the former child star has given birth to her first child.

Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," Lohan's representative told People.com.

Last week, Lohan shared on Instagram a gallery of photos of her looking radiant and showing off her baby bump in the adorably decorated room she set up for her baby.

"So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby!" she wrote.

"Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful. I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery -- everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life!"

Lohan, 36, announced her pregnancy in March.

The actress is best known for her roles in Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and The Parent Trap.

She was most recently seen in the 2022 Netflix rom-com, Falling for Christmas.