Hulu released a new teaser for Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair and announced the sitcom revival will premiere April 10 on the streaming service.

The teaser, released Monday, features returning Malcolm in the Middle stars Bryan Cranston (Hal), Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Christopher Kennedy Masterson (Francis), Justin Berfield (Reese) and Emy Coligado (Piama). Caleb Ellsworth-Clark takes over the role of Dewey from retired actor Erik Per Sullivan.

The four-part series also features Keeley Karsten as Leah, Malcolm's daughter; Vaughan Murrae as Kelly, Malcolm's youngest sibling; and Kiana Madeira as Tristan, Malcolm's girlfriend.

The teaser picks up 19 years after the original series ended, with Malcolm declaring: "My life is fantastic now. All I had to do is stay away from my family." Hijinks then ensue as the titular middle child is reunited with his estranged relatives.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair will premiere April 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.