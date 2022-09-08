Luke Combs is going on tour in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old country music singer announced a 2023 world tour on Thursday.

Combs will perform across the globe with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb. He will be joined by Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman at select shows.

Combs will kick off the tour March 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas, and will bring the venture to a close Oct. 19 in London.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 16. at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. local time.

Here's the North American dates for Luke Combs ' world tour:

March 25 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

April 1 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil Stadium

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

April 15 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

April 22 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field

April 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Acrisure Stadium

May 6 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field

May 16 - Boise, Idaho, at Albertsons Stadium

May 27 - Vancouver, Canada, at BC Place

June 3 - Edmonton, Canada, at Commonwealth Stadium

June 10 - Kansas City, Mo., at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium

June 17 - St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium

July 8 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

July 15 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium

July 22 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

July 29 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field

Combs released his third studio album, Growin' Up, in June. The album features the singles "Doin' This" and "The Kind of Love We Make."