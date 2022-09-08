Luke Combs is going on tour in 2023.The 32-year-old country music singer announced a 2023 world tour on Thursday.Combs will perform across the globe with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb. He will be joined by Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman at select shows.Combs will kick off the tour March 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas, and will bring the venture to a close Oct. 19 in London.Tickets go on sale Sept. 16. at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. local time.Here's the North American dates for Luke Combs' world tour:March 25 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T StadiumApril 1 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil StadiumApril 15 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan StadiumApril 22 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford FieldApril 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Acrisure StadiumMay 6 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier FieldMay 16 - Boise, Idaho, at Albertsons StadiumMay 27 - Vancouver, Canada, at BC PlaceJune 3 - Edmonton, Canada, at Commonwealth StadiumJune 10 - Kansas City, Mo., at Geha Field at Arrowhead StadiumJune 17 - St. Louis, Mo., at Busch StadiumJuly 8 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James StadiumJuly 15 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America StadiumJuly 22 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette StadiumJuly 29 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial FieldCombs released his third studio album, Growin' Up, in June. The album features the singles "Doin' This" and "The Kind of Love We Make."