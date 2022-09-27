Luke Bryan is rescheduling his upcoming Florida tour dates due to Hurricane Ian.

The 46-year-old country music singer said Monday on Instagram Stories that he has postponed three shows on his Raised Up Right tour in anticipation of the hurricane.

"Due to the expected impact of Hurricane Ian and out of an abundance of caution for our fans, the artist and our community, Luke Bryan's Florida tour dates scheduled for this week will move to new dates in November," the post reads.

"Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored for the new date."

Bryan was to perform Thursday in Estero, Fla., Friday in West Palm Beach and Saturday in Tampa.

The singer rescheduled the concerts to Nov. 2 in Estero, Nov. 4 in West Palm Beach and Nov. 5 in Tampa.

Bryan kicked off the Raised Up Right tour in June and will bring the venture to a close with the Tampa show.

The singer released the album Born Here Live Here Die Here in August 2020 and the new single "Country On" in July.