Kid Cudi shares track list for 'Entergalactic' album
UPI News Service, 09/27/2022
Kid Cudi is sharing new details about his album Entergalactic.
The 38-year-old singer, rapper and actor released a track list for the album on Monday.
Entergalactic features 14 tracks, including the singles "Do What I Want" and "Willing to Trust" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
The album also includes "Entergalactic Theme," "New Mode," "Angel," "Ignite the Love," "In Love," "Can't Believe It" featuring 2 Chainz, "Livin' My Truth," "Maybe So," "Can't Shake Her" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "She's Lookin' for Me," "My Drug," "Somewhere to Fly" featuring Don Toliver and the bonus track "Burrow" featuring Toliver, Steve Aoki and Dot da Genius.
Kid Cudi will release Entergalactic on Friday. The album will be his first since Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, released in December 2020.
