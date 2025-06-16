The Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann De Lesseps says the large aquamarine ring she wears on her left hand did not come from her Love Hotel co-star James Quine.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Lesseps, 60, discussed the ring and her relationship with Quine on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday.

"It was a gift from one of my admirers. That's all I'm gonna say," she told Cohen.

She said she wears the gift on her left hand because it wouldn't fit her right ring finger.

"You know what I love about James is James is -- he says to me, 'You know, Lu. I live in Hawaii, right? I can't be there with you all the time. It is totally okay if you date, and when we see each other, we see each other, because I love you, Lu,'" she said.

The pair starred in Season 1 of Love Hotel, which premiered in April and Quine recently said their relationship is still "hot and heavy."

"I fell in love with her as a human being, and then I started to recognize some other feelings happening. Not just like, 'I love who you are as a human being, but I'm sort of, kind of falling in that other love thing, like, the romantic thing," he said.