Glenn Close and Billy Porter are joining the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Close will play Drusilla Sickle and Porter will portray Magno Stift, according to posts on the film's official Instagram account Monday.

Fans shared their excitement over the casting news in the comments.

"Naming my first born after the casting director," one comment with more than 6,000 likes reads.

Kieran Culkin, who recently starred in A Real Pain, was previously announced as the film's Caesar Flickerman.

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) will portray President Snow.

Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor and Ben Wang also star.

The upcoming film is based on Suzanne Collins' most recent young adult book, and serves as a prequel to The Hunger Games movies starring Jennifer Lawrence.