Love is Blind: UK Season 1 stars Bobby and Jasmine Johnson announced Monday that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a rap song and video.

"We sit and talk on rainy days, just debating baby names, but our minds keep changing day to day -- they never stay the same," Bobby rapped. "I'm looking at your baby bump... I guess we'll have to wait until the day you come, to know if you're our daughter or our baby son. I'll be happy either way. Tears of joy I wipe away. Ever since I found out I can't sleep and I've been wide awake."

"I hope I'll be a better dad, and give you what we never had," he continued. "Turn the pain to purpose -- you don't have to hurt the way we have."

Jasmine Johnson captioned the video with a message seemingly written directly to the baby on the way.

"I've pictured your tiny face a thousand times. I've dreamt of this moment long before I knew how good life could get. Then I met your dad and the rest was written in love."

Season 1 of Love is Blind: UK aired in August. The show follows singles as they get to know potential matches without seeing one another right away.

Netflix announced a summer release for Season 2 last week and confirmed the series has been renewed for Season 3.