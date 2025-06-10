Babyface, Jennifer Hudson and other music artists honored actor and singer Jamie Foxx during the BET Awards Monday.

The Office alum Craig Robinson took to the piano to introduce the various performers paying tribute to Foxx.

"Tonight, we celebrate a man who starred in his own TV show and sang the theme song 'Simple things are all you need,'" Robinson said. "As the kids say, it was a bop. We wanted to celebrate you tonight, and to kick things off, ladies and gentlemen, his mother named him Kenneth, but the world knows him as Babyface."

Babyface was joined by Ludacris on the stage for a cover of Foxx's "Unpredictable," while Tank and Jennifer Hudson performed "Night and Day." Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley and T-Pain teamed up on "Blame It."

Foxx, 57, was among the Ultimate Icon Award recipients at the BET Awards.

That award commemorates "decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy and community impact," a press release states.

"I cannot even begin to express the love that I feel from everybody out there," Foxx said during his acceptance speech.

"I don't know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance I'm not going to turn down," he said, referring to his 2023 medical scare. "I'm not going to turn down. I have so much love to give."

Foxx recently starred opposite Cameron Diaz in Back in Action, and the comedy special What Had Happened Was...