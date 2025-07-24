Mexican pop band Los Bukis was memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday for its contributions to the recording industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dedication ceremony took place on Hollywood Boulevard and featured actor Demian Bichir and host Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.

Los Bukis initially consisted of cousins Marco Antonio and Joel Solis. Eventually, the band grew to include Marco Ibarra, Arturo Martinez, Alfonso Bugarini, Eusebio Chivo Cortes, Roberto Guadarrama, Javier Solis, Pedro Sanchez and Jose "Pepe" Guadarrama.

They are known for their breakout album Falso Amor, which arrived in 1975, and went on a comeback stadium tour in 2021.

"Their iconic discography has been part of the soundtrack of the Mexican experience for over 20 years and we're happy to give them the flowers they deserve," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a statement.

Band members Solis, Cortes, Guadarrama, Marco Antonio and Joel Solis, Sanchez and Pepe Guadarrama attended the ceremony Wednesday.