The BBC released a trailer Thursday for King & Conqueror, an eight-part drama starring Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Granchester actor James Norton.

The British broadcaster expects to air the historical epic on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

The cast also includes Emily Beecham, Clemence Poesy, Eddie Marsan, Elliott Cowan and Juliet Stevenson.

"King & Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country -- and a continent -- for 1,000 years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea," a synopsis for the series said.

"Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown."