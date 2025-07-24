"King & Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country -- and a continent -- for 1,000 years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea," a synopsis for the series said.
"Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown."
