The music artist, 28, will drop the song "Hammer" and an accompanying music video Friday.
She announced the upcoming release with a 17-second preview clip Wednesday.
Viewers see the singer sitting on a park bench in Hampstead Heath park in London, with pigeons sitting on her shoulders. She wear her hairs in braids and runs down a hill.
In an Instagram post Wednesday, Lorde said that "Hammer" would be the last song she drops ahead of her upcoming album Virgin, which arrives June 27. She described the single as "an ode to city life and horniness to be honest" in the caption.
