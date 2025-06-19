Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun were among the Squid Game cast members to attend the premiere of the Korean drama series' third and final season Wednesday.

The event took place at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Lee Jung-jae portrays Gi-hun, or player 456, on the show, which follows the participants in a life-or-death game. In the previous season, Gi-hun tried and failed to destroy the game.

Jung-jae, 52, wore a long blazer over a white mesh shirt to the premiere.

Lee Byung-hun portrays Hwang In-ho, or the Front Man, in the series. He wore a white pin-striped suit Wednesday.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon , Byung-hun said more characters will learn Front Man's identity in Season 3.

Show creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk was also in attendance. He wore an oversized navy blue blazer and wire-rimmed glasses.

Other Squid Game cast members to step out Wednesday included Jo Yu-ri, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim and Yim Si-wan.

Season 3 arrives on Netflix June 27.