Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
UPI News Service, 01/11/2023
iHeartMedia has announced the nominations for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The annual music awards show will take place March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.
Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles lead the nominees with seven nominations each. The artists are each nominated for Song of the Year: Lizzo for "About Damn Time," Swift for "Anti-Hero" and Styles for "As It Was."
Jack Harlow and Drake follow with six nominations each, while Doja Cat, Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Tems, Bad Bunny and Red Hot Chili Peppers are all up for five awards.
"This is the one awards show that shares the stories with fans of how the biggest artists of the year made their journeys to the top of the charts," iHeartMedia president of entertainment enterprises John Sykes said in a press release. "It's a celebration of 'best in class' and viewers across America can watch it live on Fox."
