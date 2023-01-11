The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once led the field with five nods apiece when nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.TV drama Ozark followed close behind with four mentions, while actresses Jean Smart and Julia Garner are the performers with the most nominations -- three each.Haley Lu Richardson from White Lotus and Ashley Park from Emily in Paris announced the names in an online ceremony.The winners will be revealed in a gala that will stream on Netflix's YouTube channel on Feb. 26.Next year, the show will stream live globally on Netflix.The prize presentation previously aired on TNT from 1998 to 2022.Best Ensemble in a MovieBabylonThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All At OnceThe FabelmansWomen TalkingActor in a MovieAustin Butler, ElvisColin Farrell, The Banshees of InisherinBrendan Fraser, The WhaleBill Nighy, LivingAdam Sandler, HustleActress in a MovieCate Blanchett, TarViola Davis, The Woman KingAna de Armas, BlondeDanielle Deadwyler, TillMichelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At OnceSupporting Actor in a MoviePaul Dano, The FabelmansBrendan Gleeson, The Banshees of InisherinBarry Keoghan, The Banshees of InisherinKe Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At OnceEddie Redmayne, The Good NurseSupporting Actress in a MovieAngela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverHong Chau, The WhaleKerry Condon, The Banshees of InisherinJamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At OnceStephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At OnceEnsemble in a TV SeriesBetter Call SaulThe CrownOzarkSeveranceThe White LotusActor in a Drama SeriesJonathan Banks, Better Call SaulJason Bateman, OzarkJeff Bridges, The Old ManBob Odenkirk, Better Call SaulAdam Scott, SeveranceActress in a Drama SeriesJennifer Coolidge, The White LotusElizabeth Debicki, The CrownJulia Garner, OzarkLaura Linney, OzarkZendaya, EuphoriaActor in a Comedy SeriesAnthony Carrigan, BarryBill Hader, BarrySteve Martin, Only Murders in the BuildingMartin Short, Only Murders in the BuildingJeremy Allen White, The BearActress in a Comedy SeriesChristina Applegate, Dead to MeRachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. MaiselQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryJenna Ortega, WednesdayJean Smart, HacksActor in a Limited Series or TV MovieSteve Carell, The PatientTaron Egerton, Black BirdSam Elliott, 1883Paul Walter Hauser, Black BirdEvan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryActress in a Limited Series or TV MovieEmily Blunt, The EnglishJessica Chastain, George & TammyJulia Garner, Inventing AnnaNiecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryAmanda Seyfried, The DropoutStunt Ensemble in MovieAvatarThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverTop GunThe Woman KingStunt Ensemble on a TV SeriesAndorThe BoysHouse of the DragonThe Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerStranger Things