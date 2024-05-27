Pop music star Lizzo shared on Instagram her reaction to recent jokes made about her in the animated comedy, South Park: The End of Obesity.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the show set in Colorado satirized the popularity of Ozempic, a drug that treats diabetes, but is being embraced by celebrities who want to lose weight.

South Park teased an alternative drug called "Lizzo" for people who can't afford Ozempic and want to accept their size, eat what they want and not exercise, instead of trying to change their shape.

In her social media post this weekend, Lizzo said: "That's crazy. I just feel like, 'Damn, I'm really that bitch.'"

"I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a [expletive], to the point where these men in Colorado know who the [expletive] I am, and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years," she said.