The live-action version of The Little Mermaid is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $95.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Fast X with $23 million, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at No. 3 with $20 million, The Super Mario Bros. Movie at No. 4 with $6.3 million and The Machine at No. 5 with $4.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are About My Father at No. 6 with $4.3 million, Kandahar at No. 7 with $2.4 million, You Hurt My Feelings at No. 8 with $1.4 million, Evil Dead Rise at No. 9 with $1 million and Book Club: The Next Chapter at No. 10 with $920,000.