Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- King Charles II of England in 1630

-- Patriot Patrick Henry in 1736

-- Ebenezer Butterick, inventor of the tissue paper dress pattern, in 1826

-- English novelist G.K. Chesterton in 1874

-- Entertainer Bob Hope in 1903

-- Writer T.H. White in 1906

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Mountaineer Tenzing Norgay in 1914

-- John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, in 1917

-- Physicist Peter Higgs in 1929 (age 94)

-- Actor Anthony Geary in 1947 (age 76)

-- Singer Rebbie Jackson in 1950 (age 73)

-- Musician Danny Elfman in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Annette Bening in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Rupert Everett in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Adrian Paul in 1959 (age 64)

-- Singer Melissa Etheridge in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor/singer Lisa Whelchel in 1963 (age 60)

-- Musician Noel Gallagher in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Laverne Cox in 1972 (age 51)

-- Comedian Daniel Tosh in 1975 (age 48)

-- Singer Mel B, born Melanie Brown, in 1975 (age 48)

-- Basketball player Carmelo Anthony in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Noah Reid in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Riley Keough in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Gregg Sulkin in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Maika Monroe in 1993 (age 30)