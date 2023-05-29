Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- King Charles II of England in 1630-- Patriot Patrick Henry in 1736-- Ebenezer Butterick, inventor of the tissue paper dress pattern, in 1826-- English novelist G.K. Chesterton in 1874-- Entertainer Bob Hope in 1903-- Writer T.H. White in 1906-- Mountaineer Tenzing Norgay in 1914-- John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, in 1917-- Physicist Peter Higgs in 1929 (age 94)-- Actor Anthony Geary in 1947 (age 76)-- Singer Rebbie Jackson in 1950 (age 73)-- Musician Danny Elfman in 1953 (age 70)-- Singer La Toya Jackson in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor Annette Bening in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Rupert Everett in 1959 (age 64)-- Actor Adrian Paul in 1959 (age 64)-- Singer Melissa Etheridge in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor\/singer Lisa Whelchel in 1963 (age 60)-- Musician Noel Gallagher in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Laverne Cox in 1972 (age 51)-- Comedian Daniel Tosh in 1975 (age 48)-- Singer Mel B, born Melanie Brown, in 1975 (age 48)-- Basketball player Carmelo Anthony in 1984 (age 39)-- Actor Noah Reid in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Riley Keough in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor Gregg Sulkin in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Maika Monroe in 1993 (age 30)