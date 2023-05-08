'Little Mermaid': Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King get close in 'Kiss the Girl' clip
UPI News Service, 05/08/2023
Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film The Little Mermaid.
The studio shared a clip from the movie Sunday during the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The Little Mermaid is a live-action remake of the Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name. Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, a mermaid princess who falls in love with the human Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).
The sneak peek features footage from the musical number "Kiss the Girl." Ariel (Bailey) and Eric (Hauer-King) are seen getting close during a romantic boat ride before their rowboat is overturned.
The Little Mermaid is written by David Magee and directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago).
