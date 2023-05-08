Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film The Little Mermaid.

The studio shared a clip from the movie Sunday during the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Little Mermaid is a live-action remake of the Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name. Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, a mermaid princess who falls in love with the human Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

The sneak peek features footage from the musical number "Kiss the Girl." Ariel (Bailey) and Eric (Hauer-King) are seen getting close during a romantic boat ride before their rowboat is overturned.

The Little Mermaid is written by David Magee and directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago).

The film features music by Alan Menken and is produced by Marshall, Mark Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and John DeLuca.

Disney previously released a trailer for the movie in March.

The Little Mermaid opens in theaters May 26.