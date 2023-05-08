Alicia Keys is back with a new music video.

The 42-year-old singer released a video for a new version of her song "If I Ain't Got You" on Monday.

Keys recorded the new version of her 2004 single with an all-female orchestra for the Netflix series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The video shows Keys perform with the orchestra, made up of more than 70 women of color from around the world. Keys and the musicians all wear 1700s-inspired gowns.

In an interview with Billboard, Keys said "the entire idea was quite ambitious."

"I feel like it's going to open the minds of many people to realize that women of color belong everywhere and we've always been everywhere. It's magical," she added.

The original "If I Ain't Got You" appeared on Keys' second studio album, The Diary of Alicia Keys.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel spinoff of the Netflix series Bridgerton. The new series explores a young Queen Charlotte's rise to power and marriage to King George.

India Amarteifio, Arsema Thomas, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley , Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest and Golda Rosheuvel star.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was released Thursday on Netflix.