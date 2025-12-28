Former Little House on the Prairie co-stars Melissa Gilbert and Melissa Sue Anderson reunited for a rare photo together after an off-Broadway play this weekend.

Gilbert and Anderson played sisters Laura and Mary Ingalls as children, then teens, on the beloved TV period drama, which ran 1974 to 1983.

The actresses, who have been candid over the years about how they were not close during production of the show, appear to be letting bygones be bygones.

"Reconnection with a sister. Long, healing talks. Lots of reminiscing. Lots of catching up. Lots of laughter and a few tears," Gilbert wrote Saturday alongside a photo of her with Anderson and actresses Veanne Cox and Betty Buckley.

"I'm so happy to have Melissa Anderson back in my life. We share such an important history that no one else on earth truly understands. Just us Ingalls girls. The best part is, the past is now just that and we can move forward as the sisters/friends we always wanted to be. What a wonderful Christmas gift."

The photo was taken backstage after Gilbert's performance in the play, Pen Pals.